York City declares ‘Red Shirt Day’ to shed light on homeless youths

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council will hold a press conference to declare Friday, November 22, 2019, as “Red Shirt Day” in the City of York.

Red Shirt Day is an important piece of this effort and is geared to raise awareness in encouraging schools, communities, and individuals to plan for and support assistance programs for youth experiencing homelessness as they look to complete their education.

To show solidarity with children experiencing homelessness York residents are encouraged to wear red for “Red Shirt Day” on Friday.

City Council will also declare November 18 through 22 as “Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week.”

Pennsylvania’s Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program was established to make sure homeless youth have access to a free and appropriate public education while removing barriers that homeless children face.

The goals of the program are to inform local school districts of their responsibilities to homeless children and youth, to increase awareness about the needs of homeless children, explain current laws and policies, and provide practical tips for working with homeless children in order to help each student experiencing homelessness to have a school life that is as regular as possible.

Councilwoman Edquina Washington stated that, “Life on the streets is dangerous and unpredictable, leaving homeless youth vulnerable to being exploited, abused, or even killed. Our homeless youth need to know there are people who care about them and they are not to blame for whatever happened to put them in this situation. Assistance is available, so please do not feel guilty or ashamed and never be afraid to ask for help.”

The press conference will be held Friday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m in City Council Chambers located 101 South George Street in York.

To learn more about this initiative visit homeless.center-school.org.