York City Fire to provide its services to North York borough

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate borough has a new fire department.

North York will now be protected by firefighters from York City.

The borough had to pick a new fire company after Liberty Fire Company disbanded.

The city fire department competed for the job against York Area United Fire and Rescue.

“We’re the closest department for service for them and figure we can offer a good service for the borough residents and visitors. Either way they went, they were going to get a professional department for the borough,” said Chad Deardorff, fire chief for the City of York.

The borough will pay the city $70,000 a year for fire services.

