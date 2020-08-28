York City homes struck by lightning

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Several people are displaced from their homes after lightning struck three houses in the 600 blocks of West Philadelphia Street Friday evening.

Six adults, three children, and two dogs are displaced, York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff says.

Fire crews were at the scene of one building which suffered fire damage.

Deardorff says the scene is now clear and the lightning strike resulted in a fire from a duplex’s basement. While fighting the blaze, another bolt of lightning struck a nearby building, causing electricity to arc in the rear of the structure.

Several firefighters were shocked from the second strike but do not appear to require treatment.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.