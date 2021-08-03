York City homicide suspect arrested nearly two months after incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The man wanted for the June 6 homicide of Keith Wallace in York City has been arrested according to Police.

Officers from the York City Police Department say Jamar Generette, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of W. College Ave on August 2, 2021, with assistance from the United States Marshals Task Force and the York County Quick Response Team.

Generette was wanted in connection to the homicide of Wallace in the area of S. Belvidere Ave and Salem Ave on June 6.

abc27 News previously reported the incident which came just one day after a Stop the Violence rally at Renaissance Park, an event held less than 1.5 miles away.

Police said Wallace was transported to York Hospital for treatment but passed away soon after.

Following the shooting, the York County Coroner confirmed the incident as the sixth homicide investigation in York City and the eighth homicide case county-wide in 2021.

