YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Housing Authority of the City of York announced that they will be renovating three public housing communities in the northern part of York City.

The three communities, Parkway Homes, Parkway Homes Extended, and Smyser Street Cottages, provide crucial affordable housing for residents in York City.

“It is vital for the York community that we preserve the quality and affordability of these

important housing complexes for generations to come,” said Regina Mitchell, executive director

at the Housing Authority of the City of York. “We are excited to be working with The Michaels

Organization and First Capital Engineering, Inc. to realize our vision for modernizing the

Parkway communities, while ensuring minimal disruption to our current residents,” added

Mitchell.”

The communities, which include 296 homes ranging from one-bedroom to five-bedroom, were built in the early 1950s and 1960s; Homes in the communities include one and two story homes as well as two-story apartments.

The Michaels Organization, the largest private-sector owner of affordable housing in the US, was selected by the York Housing Authority after a competitive bidding process. York-based First Capital Engineering, Inc. (FCE) will act as the engineering and surveying consultant.

“We are privileged to be the partner of such a forward-thinking and visionary housing authority,

one that shares our commitment to creating housing solutions that lift lives,” said Andrew

Davenport, vice president of development at The Michaels Organization and the lead developer

on this preservation effort. “Our goal is to provide the City of York with high-quality, sustainable

homes, with minimal disruption to current residents, who will be able to remain on site during the

renovation,” Davenport said.”

The construction is being financed by a unique program offered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) called the Rental Demonstration Program (RAD). The RAD program allows agencies to leverage public and private debt and equity to reinvest in the public housing stock.

The renovations will include ADA-compliant accessibility upgrades to the properties, enhanced site security and utility infrastructure, a new playground, new roofing systems as well as new kitchens and bathrooms, air conditioning units and water heaters in the units. The renovation will not change the unit-mix in the communities.

Once funding and financing is finalized, construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and take approximately 14 months to complete.

