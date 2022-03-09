YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate a reported shooting in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. On Tuesday, March 8, police arrived at a local hospital and found a juvenile victim receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

According to the report, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect and was then transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment prior to calling the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a top through CRIMEWATCH, or at the department’s website by clicking here. Or, call the tip line at 717-849-2204.