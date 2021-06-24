York City leaders address plans for change after a violent several months

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM)- York City leaders held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent violence in the city.

“Some days I feel safe and some days I don’t,” Tonya Larry, York City resident, said.

For Tonya Larry, the most recent shooting in the city hits home. Her nephew was injured in the shooting on Albemarle Street Tuesday night. It marked the second shooting in York just this week. Over the past six months, the city has seen seven homicides.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

“There is a reasonable expectation that things may continue to get worse as summer hits, COVID restrictions are lifted and people gather together more frequently,” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

It’s not just York City. On Wednesday, President Biden said the recent violence across the country has to end

“This is a serious condition and it should be serious to everyone regardless of where you live,” Michael Muldrow, York City Police Commissioner, said.

“We truly cannot make a safer York City and York County through prosecution alone,” Dave Sunday, York County District Attorney, said.

York City officials are implementing change, with plans to use federal money.

“I will be looking to expand the services of the city of York’s Bureau of Health to include trauma counselors that can visit families in their home if they so choose,” Helfrich said.

More changes include a Learn While You Work program, expanding rental assistance and mentoring programs for young people.

“We need to support our families in York City, this is how we stop the perpetuation of violence in our city,” Helfrich said.

Mayor Helfrich says the process shouldn’t take more than six months to get things going.