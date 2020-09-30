York City names interim police chief

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the announcement of York City Police Commissioner Osborne Robinson’s resignation, the city has named an interim chief of police.

Mayor Michael Helfrich made the announcement Wednesday that Cpt. Daniel Aikey will be taking Robinson’s role for the immediate present.

Aikey has been the department since January, 1994

During his service to the city he rose through the ranks of Corporal,

Sergeant, and Lieutenant and was most recently promoted to Captain in

December 2019. Aikey has served as a supervisor within both the Patrol

and Investigative Services Division.

“I truly enjoyed working side-by-side with Commissioner Robinson during

some very difficult times for York and for our country.” said Mayor Michael

Helfrich “I have gotten to know Acting Chief Aikey much better since he

became a captain, and I look forward to working closely with him and the

entire police command staff as we prepare for a new chapter for the York

City Police Department.”

Aikey resides in Manchester Township with his wife and two children.

The city says it is continuing its active search for York’s next leader of the police department.

