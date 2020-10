YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After former York City Police Commissioner Osborne Robinson abruptly announced his intentions to resign early last week, the city has quickly filled his position.

Mayor Michael Helfrich made the announcement Monday evening that Michael Muldrow will be the next police commissioner, and will be taking the reins from interim police chief Daniel Aikey.

Commissioner Muldrow calls it “a dream.” Watch part of his emotional acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/WVubHLWFqq — Sarah Gisriel (@SarahGABC27) October 5, 2020

