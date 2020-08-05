York City officer accused of mocking George Floyd placed on administrative leave

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City police officer accused of mocking the death of George Floyd has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Three women filed a formal complaint in June against officer Clayton Swartz, saying he re-enacted Floyd’s death.

The following statement provided by a York City spokesperson read:

“Following the procedures laid out by the collective bargaining agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police White Rose Lodge #15 and the City of York, and the York City Police Department General Orders, Officer Swartz will stand before a trial board on August 19th, 2020. The trial board is a disciplinary tribunal as defined in the collective bargaining agreement and YCPD General Orders. Officer Swartz has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the August 19th hearing.”

He will go before a trial board on August 19.

