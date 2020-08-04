York City officials thank residents for helping with an unusual request

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — When York City officials saw the amount of rain they were supposed to get from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, there was a bit of a panic.

The shutdown during the pandemic meant that public work employees had about four months of cleanup work to do – in less than two days.

Dallastown Borough saw some high water this morning, but nothing major. The rest of the city saw minimal flooding from the rain.

After the storm, the storm drains look clear – and the officials are giving the residents who live near these storm drains a lot of credit. Officials say they got plenty of help from the local residents after their unusual request to help get prepared for the storm.

Everything that runs into the York City storm drains runs into the Codorus Creek, which flows straight into the Susquehanna River.

