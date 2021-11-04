York City Police arrest 2 and seize large amounts of drugs, money and a gun

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Marshals, York City Police GVI Unit and York County Drug Task Force arrested two people and seized large amounts of drugs, money and a gun after a search warrant Wednesday on W. Waverly Ct. in York.

The team arrested Dominique Hightower and Saquana Layer for multiple counts each of possession with the intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver. Hightower was also charged with a count of a person not to possess a firearm.

Dominique Hightower

Saquana Layer

During the search, the team found thousands of dollars worth of drug and cash, including:

1 lb. 3 oz. Crack Cocaine ($53,400 street value)

3.9 oz. Powder Cocaine ($3,900 street value)

16 g of Fentanyl ($1,600 street value)

5 lb. 8 oz. Marijuana ($12,300 street value)

$12,241 U.S. cash

The investigation was also assisted by York County Probation and Harrisburg Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives.