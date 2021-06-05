York City Police arrest suspect in March murder of 16-year-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested Alexis Cado-Suero for the March murder of 16-year-old Tyree Smart.

Cado-Suero was caught after an officer heard gunshots Saturday being fired around the area of S. West Street and W. King Street. The officer went to investigate, and he caught the homicide suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a firearm was nearby.

On March 27, York City Police responded to a shooting on W. Newton Avenue, where they discovered Smart with gunshot wounds. Smart was given aid but died from his injuries.