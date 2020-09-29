York City Police Commissioner to resign

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Mayor Michael Helfrich says Police Commissioner Osborne Robinson will resign from the department.
The mayor says the city and Robinson are working out the details of his departure, although there is no word yet on why he is leaving.
Helfrich addressed Robinson’s resignation in the following statement:
“Today in a meeting at 1:00 p.m. Commissioner Robinson shared his intentions of resigning from the York City Police Department. The City and Commissioner Robinson are working out the details of his departure.”
