York City Police continue to search for shooter following Brooklyn Ave. homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department continues their search for the individual responsible for a deadly shooting on the 300 block of Brooklyn Avenue late Sunday evening.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 25, York City police officers went to investigate reports of a shooting at the Brooklyn Avenue home. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 26-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite emergency efforts to transport the victim to a nearby hospital, the man died due to his injuries.

As York City detectives continue to investigate, no arrest has been made thus far.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip through the CRIMEWATCH app or by visiting www.yorkcitypolice.com.

