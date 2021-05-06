York City Police Department introduce a new furry friend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — We don’t normally mention every time a new person joins the police force. But this..is not a new “person.”

Meet Victory, the therapy dog of the York City Police Department. She’s partnered with human Officer Michael Reinert.

“I actually had an incident kind of this morning that I was dealing with,” Reinert said. “I really didn’t tell her to do anything. Just her presence and just her demeanor kind of calmed the person down. And that’s the goal, whether it be out in the public or whether it be for us as officers.”

Victory came from an organization called “Leashes of Valor.”