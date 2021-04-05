York City Police hold community meeting in an effort to tackle crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police are working to connect with their community in an effort to help solve crimes, and it seems to be paying off.

Dozens of people gathered inside of a church in York on Tuesday night for a police and community forum.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow says he started holding the meetings because he believes it takes the whole city to tackle crime.

“Just trying to be transparent, trying to be open and answer any questions anybody has,” Muldrow said. “I appreciate the engaging conversation that we’re having. And hopefully, they appreciate talking with us and connecting with us as a department.”

It isn’t just “talk.” He says community connection helped them solve the recent homicide of a 16-year-old boy.

“It rattles the community to its core when you lose a 16-year-old. But still the level of people that felt willing to reach out to myself, to detective Baez, to our detectives, to our officers with overwhelming amounts of information and stuff that was able to help us solve it so quickly,” Muldrow said.

Trish Weedon lost her own son in a York shooting in 2016. Now she runs ‘The Ones Left Behind,’ which is a homicide support group.

She says community meetings like this do make a difference.

“That’s what we need and I also think that more people should attend, I think it’s a community effort,” Weedon said.

York Police believe that, too.

“York City Police Department is here with you and trying to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” Muldrow said.

Commissioner Muldrow holds the meetings monthly. The next one is scheduled for the first week of May.