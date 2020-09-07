York City Police investigate after teen hospitalized following shooting incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting incident Sunday.

Police say on September 6, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a shooting incident occurred in the 800 block of W. Princess St.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle, where he was treated for his injury.

York City Police Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849- 2204 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH.