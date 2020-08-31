York City police investigate after woman injured in shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are investigating after a shooting on the 600 block of Manor Street early Sunday morning left one woman injured.

Police received reports for a shooting around 12:03 a.m. and found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

An arrest has not yet been made and police are asking for public assistance in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.