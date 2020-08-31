York City police investigate after woman injured in shooting

York

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are investigating after a shooting on the 600 block of Manor Street early Sunday morning left one woman injured.

Police received reports for a shooting around 12:03 a.m. and found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

An arrest has not yet been made and police are asking for public assistance in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss