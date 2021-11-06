York City police investigate Friday night shooting, 18-year-old in hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police responded to the 200 block of Carlisle Ave in York City on Friday, Nov. 5, for a reported shooting.

While responding around 7:20 p.m., the York City Police officers were informed that a shooting victim arrived at York Hospital. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was transported by a privately owned vehicle.

At this time, he is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

The incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip by clicking here. Or, call the department at 717-846-1234.

