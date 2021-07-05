York City Police investigate reported July 4 shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police continue to investigate a reported shooting on the 600 block of W. Philadelphia St. The shooting was reported at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

According to the report, on the scene, officers located an 18-year-old male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to York Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.