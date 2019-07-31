1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after an early morning shooting in the city, the coroner said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay did not immediately release the man’s name. She said he died at a hospital around 5 a.m., about three hours after the shooting in the 100 block of North Sherman Street.

Another man was injured by the gunfire and was in a hospital in critical condition. Police said both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds around 1:51 a.m.

Authorities believe the men were targeted but said a motive is still unclear. No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Anyone with information should call one of the numbers listed below.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234or 717-849-2219