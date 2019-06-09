York City Police investigate shooting, 3 people hurt

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Police said the three people hurt after an early morning shooting are not cooperating with their investigation.

Officers received a call for shots fired in the area of 318 Smith Street in York around 2:34 a.m. Saturday.

At almost the same time, police said they were notified that three people had arrived at York Hospital for treatment. A 20-year-old victim was shot in the leg and arm. A 19-year-old victim was shot in the arm. Another 20-year-old victim had abrasions from glass from a shattered window.

Police said the victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

More information about the shooting could be released Monday morning at 11.

If you have any information about the shooting call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.