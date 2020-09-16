York City police investigate after 71-year-old man injured in shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a 71-year-old man was shot Tuesday night near the first block of North Franklin Street.

York City police responded to the shooting around 8:30 p.m. where they found the man injured with a gunshot wound. He was given aid before being taken to York Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police say.

York City police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Shermeyer at tshermey@yorkcity.org or the department directly at 717-849- 2204.

