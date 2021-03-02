York City Police investigate shooting on East Philadelphia Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday evening around 5 p.m., York City Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting.

Officers on the scene found a 19-year-old male victim who was shot multiple times.

According to York City PD, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The York County police department continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, the department at 717-846-1234, or by emailing Det. Kling.

Witnesses also have the opportunity to submit an anonymous tip through York City CRIMEWATCH.