York City police investigate shooting on East Philadelphia Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday around 2 p.m., the York City Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of East Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting.

While responding to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police later determined that the reported shooting occurred on the 1200 block of E. Philadelphia Street.

York City police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the reported shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-324-2168, by emailing Detective Perry at cperry@yorkcity.org, or by submitting an anonymous tip on York’s CRIMEWATCH page.