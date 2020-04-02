York City police investigate shooting on West Jackson Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday morning.

After receiving a call for a shooting around 10:57 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a 19-year-old who was shot in his back. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234.