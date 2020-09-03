York City Police investigate shooting that sent a teen to hospital early Thursday morning

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 600 block of W. King Street at 1:50 a.m. for a 17-year old male victim who was wounded by a firearm. The victim was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways. Tips can always be anonymous. Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at yorkcitypolice.com.