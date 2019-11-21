York City police investigate shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the intersection of Front Street and Bare Avenue Wednesday night.

York City police responded to the shooting around 10:06 p.m. and spoke to Yulissa Jorge, who had been talking with others in a car when an unknown person began shooting at the vehicle.

Jorge was shot once in the leg; she was treated and released at York Hospital. It is unknown if Jorge was targeted in this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still attempting to contact people who were at the scene but fled during the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204. Tips can always be anonymous.