(WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate and search for a group of individuals who stopped a trespasser in the 200 block of W. Jackson Street and then assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

When police officers were called to the scene Tuesday night just before 10:30 p.m., they spoke with the witness who originally confronted the trespasser. According to the report, when the trespasser attempted to flee the scene, the witness alerted the group of individuals nearby to try and stop him.

Emergency service and officers arrived at the scene and found the trespasser. Medical treatment was provided, but the 35-year-old male succumbed to his injuries and died at York Hospital.

The incident is under active investigation by the York City Police Department. Anyone with information should contact them either through the CRIMEWATCH app or by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219.