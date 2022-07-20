YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate two Tuesday night shootings. On July 19, officers first arrived to the scene in the 500 block of E. Boundary Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man with injuries from the shooting. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A second man, 52, was grazed during the shooting and was treated for his injury and released.

While on scene of the first shooting, officers were informed of a second shooting incident. Upon arrival to the area of Wallace Street and Ridge Ave, it was confirmed that shots were fired but there were no victims to be found.

Police officers continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with information should contact the department by calling 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.