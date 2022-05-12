YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City police continue to investigate a reported shooting that took place on Wednesday, May 11, on the first block of South Penn Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or at 717-846-1234. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.