York City Police investigate Wednesday shooting, asks for public’s help

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to 530 Maryland Ave in York County for a reported shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 12:34 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found two males, ages 30 and 35, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both males were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and are expected to have a full recovery.

According to the report, the incident is under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department by:

submitting a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

emailing D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

calling the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

calling the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219

This is a developing story, check back for updates as the investigation reveals more information.