YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a death that occurred around midnight on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the York City Police Department, police were dispatched to an address on the first block of State Street, where they found a deceased 32-year-old woman.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

This is a developing story.

To submit a tip, individuals with information can enter information online here, email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204, or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.