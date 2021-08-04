York City Police investigating shooting in area of E Maple St and Court Ave

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police responded to the area of E. Maple St and Court Ave for a shooting investigation on Wednesday, August 4, around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact with York City Police Department.