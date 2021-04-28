York City Police investigating shooting of 19 and 21-year-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old that occurred in the 900 block of Heiges Ave on Tuesday.

York City Police were alerted around 6 p.m. that the shooting victims had arrived at York Hospital where they were being treated for their injuries.

Police say both victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and detectives continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204, Email D1C Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or submit a tip online by clicking here.

