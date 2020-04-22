York City Police investigating shooting that injured a man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 3:15 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pershing Ave a 32-year-old male victim, from York said he was walking home when he was stopped by two individuals who attempted to rob him.

The victim told officials the suspects then shot him one time in the leg and fled the area.

The victim says he did not know the suspects and it is not believed he was targeted in this incident.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219