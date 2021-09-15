York City Police investigating Wednesday evening shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the 200 block of E. Boundary Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. where they found a male victim inside a residence and were made aware of a female victim who was transported to a nearby hospital.

Both victims are being treated at the hospital, no word on their current conditions. Detectives are still investigating but if you have any information on the incident you can call the York City Police at 717-846-1234.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide details as they become available.