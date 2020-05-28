York City Police involved in two-vehicle crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials say a York City Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of W. Market St and Penn St. Wednesday night.

A York City Police Officer was responding to a burglary in progress call around 11:45 p.m. and was traveling south on Penn St approaching W. Market St. As the officer entered the intersection he struck another vehicle occupied by two people.

Officials say based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the officer had the red light and was at fault for the accident.

The Police Officer was checked at a local hospital and released. No one was injured in the other vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.