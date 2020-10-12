York City police looking for woman involved in non-deadly shooting on Park Street

Cierra Wean, 27 (Photo: York City Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a woman who was involved in a shooting that took place Oct. 10 evening on the 400 block of Park Street.

Cierra Wean, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Wean shot someone, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cierra Wean is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-324-2168.

