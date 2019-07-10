York police make arrest for guns, drugs

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police joined with York county juvenile probation, York city school police and the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force made several arrests for drugs, warrants, and firearm violations.

Officers say they responded to a search for a juvenile who was wanted for a firearms violation at 37. N Hartley Street. A search warrant was obtained based on the items found in plain view and police discovered various drugs, several types of guns, heroin, crack, marijuana and other drug-related contraband.

The residents are 20-year-old Anton Hampton and 20-year-old Jaimire Wooten. Other residents were present but their identities have not been revealed.

Police say Hampton was charged with persons not to possess a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Wooten had an outstanding warrant for possession with intent to deliver.