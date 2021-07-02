York City Police make arrests in Santos-Batista homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have made two arrests related to the Santos-Batista homicide.

On Friday afternoon York Police along with U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at an address that was believed to house the suspect in the homicide of Wilmar Santos-Batista.

When police made it inside, Tyrell Dotson and Kimberly Metz were found and arrested. Evidence related to the homicide was also found. Dotson is under arrest for criminal homicide while Metz is charged for hindering apprehension.

“While our hearts continue to go out to this family and all our families who suffer, I can’t say enough about the tireless work of my team, and the renewed faith, patience, and cooperation we’re seeing from other agencies and the community,” Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said. “People are coming together, and there’s a shift happening in York.”