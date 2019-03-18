York City Police: Man found dead was shot multiple times Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - York City Police said a man found dead in an alley Sunday afternoon had been shot multiple times.

The man's body was found Sunday around 1:45 p.m. along the 600 block of Light Alley.

The York County Coroner said the victim was a 23-year-old man. His name has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Text information to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411). Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS. York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219