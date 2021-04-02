York City Police obtain warrant for York man involved in March 29 shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the York City Police Department obtained a warrant for Darryl Peeples, 37, of York. Peeples is wanted for criminal attempted homicide in connection to the Monday, March 29, shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the 100 block of South Penn Street.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, York City officers responded to South Newberry Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old gunshot victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on Peeples’ whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or by submitting a CRIMEWATCH tip.