York City Police Officer allegedly involved in a reenactment of George Floyd’s murder

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York City Police Officer is allegedly accused of involvement in a reenactment of the George Floyd public murder by police officers.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said in a Facebook post that the police officer has been removed from public duty and assigned to desk duty until they can complete the collection of evidence and testimony required by law.

“If we had video of what he is accused of, he could be gone already,” Helfrich said.

Helfrich added so far these are just allegations and he can’t just fire someone based on an allegation without an investigation.

A change.org petition to fire the officer was created by a witness to the event. So far almost 15,000 people have signed it.