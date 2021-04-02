York City Police release warrant for York teen wanted for death of Tyree Smart

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, the York City Police Department released a warrant for Alexis Cado-Suero, 15, of York, in relation to criminal homicide charges following the deadly shooting of Tyree Smart on Saturday, March 27.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Newton Avenue around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting. At the scene, York City PD found Tyree Smart, 16, with gunshot wounds. Smart later died from his injuries after officers attempted to provide aid.

