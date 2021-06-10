York City Police report for May 2021: Patrol totals, community events and more

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow compiled a community report for the month of May, which detailed patrol totals for the month, some community events to look forward to, and what police are doing to make the city safer.

The city took 3,452 emergency calls between 911 and officer-initiated calls. Only three of those calls required the use of force, or .09 percent. The West District saw the greatest number of calls, with 1,352 in total.

The report also listed the patrol totals for the month, with York City Police Department (YCPD) officers totaling 219 foot patrol hours as Muldrow continues his endeavors to get police on the streets to help increase safety. Total patrol counts for May include: 141 parking tickets, 139 traffic citations, 49 non-traffic citations, 95 warrants served, 39 warnings issues, 50 misdemeanor arrests, and 19 felony arrests.

The city created a Group Violence Intervention (GVI) group, which consists of four officers. The group is tasked with handling group violence-related issues. GVI totaled 11 felony arrests, 14 warrants served, 6 misdemeanor arrests, and 9 non-traffic citations. The GVI Coordinator is working with WellSpan Health to develop a hospital-based violence intervention group to help settle any violence that occurs at or around the hospital.

Gun violence is up over 2020, with 28 individuals struck by firearms in the city in 2021. The number stood at 21 through the first half of 2020. There have been 5 homicides this year, compared to 4 at this time in 2020.

Heroin has been the drug seized most by police this year, with officers seizing over 9,000 grams of the drug. Nearly $1 million in cash has been seized, as well as 79 guns and 6 vehicles.

There are a number of community service initiatives around the city. A gaming trailer is currently being assembled, which will provide community events with a mobile gaming trailer. The city is working on gathering game systems for the trailer. YCPD is donating recovered, unclaimed bicycles to the nonprofit Pedal4Peace located in the city, which allows the bicycles to be reused by the community instead of disposing of them. Police are also asking the community to sign up for CrimeWatch, where residents can see crime info and other news posts.

Continuing with the community service initiatives, YCPD is exploring a police cadet program, allowing the youth to jumpstart on a career in policing. YCPD is sending officers to Crisis Intervention Training, which will help officers better handle mental health cases. The department is working to remove abandoned vehicles around the city and will begin to focus on dirt bikes and clean sweeps soon. The department is also working with local services to help the homeless population around the city.

Commissioner Muldrow has implemented “Walk & Talks” every Tuesday and Thursday, allowing members of the community to interact with officers and get to know them. Muldrow believes this will help the violence around the city and make the community feel safer.

YCPD is developing a program to assist citizens, allowing them to opt for community service in lieu of a fine for some summary offenses. They also are providing gun locks free of charge to help assist with gun safety.

There are several events to look forward to with YCPD. National Night Out will be held on August 3rd, allowing for the community to interact with officers with some fun events. Coffee With a Cop is a new program that began this month, and the next event will be held on June 12 from 10

AM to 12 PM in the Devers neighborhood. Anyone in the city that is interested in hosting a Coffee With a Cop event can email Joan Henney at jhenney@yorkcity.org.

In April, YCPD formed a “Gun Squad,” a team of officers who work to remove illegal firearms from the streets. In total, nearly four firearms are being removed each week.

YCPD is also reminding residents about pedestrian safety. Pedestrians are advised to cross streets and crosswalks, don’t walk distracted, and yield to vehicles when not in crosswalks.