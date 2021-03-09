York City Police request help to find person wanted for questioning, vehicle involved in recent homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the York City Police Department requested community assistance in finding a person wanted for questioning and a vehicle involved in the March 8 homicide on the 800 block of Linden Avenue.

Specifically, the York Co. police department says Gregory Adside, pictured above, is wanted for questioning. Adside is not a suspect but may know more details of what occurred on March 8.

Secondly, York City Police are looking for a white 2007 Volvo XC9 that was involved in the homicide. The vehicle has Pa. registration (LHV-7445) and a broken rear window.

According to York City Police, occupants in the vehicle are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adside or the location of the 2007 Volvo are urged to contact York City Police in any of the following ways: Email Detective Shermeyer, call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS, call the department’s Tip Line (717-849-2204) or directly call the York City Police Department (717-846-1234).

Residents can also submit an anonymous tip here.