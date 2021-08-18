York City Police respond to afternoon shooting, suspect in custody

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., York City Police responded to reports of a shooting at 601 E. Market Street. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his leg. The victim is expected to survive and is currently being treated at York Hospital.

Police were also able to arrest 47-year-old Marcial Serrano as the suspect of the shooting.

This is a developing story, abc27 will provide updates as they become available.

