York City Police respond to shooting on S Albemarle Street

York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to the 300 block of S Albemarle Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at a neighbors house. The victim stated the known suspect was armed and still in the residence.

Officers surrounded the house and observed the suspect mothing within the house. Officers maintained a perimeter of the residence until the York County Quick Response Team (QRT) arrived.

Once they made entry, the known suspect was found deceased in the basement by the QRT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss