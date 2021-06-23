York City Police respond to shooting on S Albemarle Street

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to the 300 block of S Albemarle Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at a neighbors house. The victim stated the known suspect was armed and still in the residence.

Officers surrounded the house and observed the suspect mothing within the house. Officers maintained a perimeter of the residence until the York County Quick Response Team (QRT) arrived.

Once they made entry, the known suspect was found deceased in the basement by the QRT.